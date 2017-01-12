Turkmenistan actively building its TA...

Turkmenistan actively building its TAPI section

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Construction of the Turkmen section of the TAPI gas pipeline is going on at a fast pace, reports the Turkmen online newspaper NEBIT-GAZ. "The main work on the study and measurement of the gas pipeline has been completed at a section with a length exceeding 208,000 meters," the newspaper said.

