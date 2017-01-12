Turkmen refinery develops production ...

Turkmen refinery develops production of paving bitumen

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The production of high-quality paving bitumen has been successfully developed at the Seydi oil refinery in eastern Turkmenistan, the online newspaper of the country's Oil and Gas Complex reported. This became possible due to the commissioning of an installation for production of paving bitumen with a capacity of 37,200 tons per year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... Sep '16 FREE TATARSTAN 6
News Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 2
News Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15) Jul '15 IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD... 5
News Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15) Apr '15 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pro Belarus 1
News Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14) Dec '14 Rico 1
News 'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14) Sep '14 servoslaves 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,167 • Total comments across all topics: 278,287,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC