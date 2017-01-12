Turkmen refinery develops production of paving bitumen

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The production of high-quality paving bitumen has been successfully developed at the Seydi oil refinery in eastern Turkmenistan, the online newspaper of the country's Oil and Gas Complex reported. This became possible due to the commissioning of an installation for production of paving bitumen with a capacity of 37,200 tons per year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.