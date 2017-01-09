Turkmen national air carrier to be tr...

Turkmen national air carrier to be transformed into stock company

Saturday Jan 7

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A report on the ongoing work on the transformation of Turkmenistan's national air carrier Turkmenistan Airlines into a stock company has been presented at the meeting of the country's Cabinet of Ministers, the Turkmen government said in a message Jan. 7. It was previously reported that a new concept of the country's aviation activity stands as a basis of Turkmenistan's Air Code approved in 2012. Its essence is the consolidation of market relations in the aviation's work, the formation of a civilized market of air transportation.

Chicago, IL

