Turkmen national air carrier to be transformed into stock company

Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A report on the ongoing work on the transformation of Turkmenistan's national air carrier Turkmenistan Airlines into a stock company has been presented at the meeting of the country's Cabinet of Ministers, the Turkmen government said in a message Jan. 7. It was previously reported that a new concept of the country's aviation activity stands as a basis of Turkmenistan's Air Code approved in 2012. Its essence is the consolidation of market relations in the aviation's work, the formation of a civilized market of air transportation.

