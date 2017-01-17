Ted Rall: Russia Hacking, What Happen...

Ted Rall: Russia Hacking, What Happens Now?

Tuesday Jan 17

Such is the price one pays for being America's political Cassandra: I predicted Donald Trump would win the election, told the Democrats snubbing Bernie was a mistake, said we would invade Iraq two years before we did, and I may have been the only person besides Barbara Lee who knew that the "good war" in Afghanistan wasn't good. Three scenarios show us what everyday life in Trumpian America will probably feel like: Third World dictatorships, prison and having an alcoholic parent.

Chicago, IL

