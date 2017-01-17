Russia, Turkmenistan to eye agreement...

Russia, Turkmenistan to eye agreement on industrial cooperation

Read more: Today.Az

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has tasked the country's industry and trade ministry to hold talks with Turkmenistan and after reaching agreements to sign a contract on industrial co-operation, Trend reported. The purpose of the agreement is to create a mutually beneficial competitive environment in the industrial production of the two states' markets.

Chicago, IL

