Russia, Turkmenistan to eye agreement on industrial cooperation
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has tasked the country's industry and trade ministry to hold talks with Turkmenistan and after reaching agreements to sign a contract on industrial co-operation, Trend reported. The purpose of the agreement is to create a mutually beneficial competitive environment in the industrial production of the two states' markets.
