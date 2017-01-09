Report: Turkmenistan's Falcon Airport Sinking

With characteristic pomp, Turkmenistan unveiled an idiosyncratic new airport terminal in the capital shaped like a falcon thrusting through desert air, to acclaim last year. And now, if a report in RFE/RL's Turkmen service Radio Azatlyk is to believed, the $2.3 billion building in Ashgabat is slowly sinking into the sand.

