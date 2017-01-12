Regional curators appointed in Turkmenistan

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has issued a decree appointing a number of deputy prime ministers to supervise the country's regions. Batyr Atdayev will be a curator of the Ahal region, Bayram Annameredov will curate the Balkan region and Recep Bazarov will curate the Dashoguz region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.