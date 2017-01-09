Life Under Trump -- What Happens Now?

I suppose it's my own fault that everyone's asking me how America will change after January 20th. Such is the price one pays for being America's political Cassandra : predicted Donald Trump would win the election, told the Democrats snubbing Bernie was a mistake, said we would invade Iraq two years before we did , may have been the only person besides Barbara Lee who knew that the "good war" in Afghanistan wasn't good and wasn't winnable.

