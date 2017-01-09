Iran prioritizes NE Tous project after cut in Turkmen gas

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Iran has prioritized development of Tous gas field, the second upstream gas project after Khangiran in the country's north-eastern part. Astan Quds Razavi Holding would develop Tous field, Mohammad Mam Beigi, the managing director of East Oil & Gas Production Co., told IRNA Jan. 10. Tous' reserve contains 60 billion cubic meters of sour gas and Iran projects to produce 4 million cubic meters per day of gas from the field, he said.

