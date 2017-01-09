Iran prioritizes NE Tous project afte...

Iran prioritizes NE Tous project after cut in Turkmen gas

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Trend

Iran has prioritized development of Tous gas field, the second upstream gas project after Khangiran in the country's north-eastern part. Astan Quds Razavi Holding would develop Tous field, Mohammad Mam Beigi, the managing director of East Oil & Gas Production Co., told IRNA Jan. 10. Tous' reserve contains 60 billion cubic meters of sour gas and Iran projects to produce 4 million cubic meters per day of gas from the field, he said.

