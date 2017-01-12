Iran oil ministry rules out meddling in Turkmenistan gas dispute

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Iranian Oil Ministry will not intervene in the country's recent gas dispute with Turkmenistan over the outstanding debts for previous natural gas sales, oil minister said. Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh has said that the National Iranian Gas Company and Turkmen state company Turkmengas should resolve the "commercial dispute" themselves, Mizan news agency reported.

