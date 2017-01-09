Iran may apply to international arbitration over gas dispute with Turkmenistan
The National Iranian Gas Company says it would apply to international arbitration over the stoppage by Turkmenistan of its natural gas export to Iran. Turkmenistan halted natural gas supplies to Iran on January 1 in a dispute between the two countries over unpaid arrears.
