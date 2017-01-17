Former Top Turkmen Security Official Dies In Prison

The former deputy chief of Turkmenistan's Committee for National Security , Tirkish Tyrmyev, has reportedly died in custody at the age of 66. An international human rights campaign called Prove They Are Alive issued a statement on January 16 saying that Tyrmyev's body had been delivered to his relatives on January 13. The group's statement came three days after Tyrmyev's daughter wrote on Facebook that her father's body was handed to their relatives in Ashgabat. Tyrmyev was arrested in April 2002 and sentenced in May 2002 to 10 years in prison on charges of abusing his power.

