EU implementing energy project in Turkmenistan
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The European Union has supported the project "Support to the introduction of Sustainable Development policies -and rational use of natural resources in the energy-environment sectors in Turkmenistan" as part of the technical cooperation, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported. According to BP, Turkmenistan's recoverable reserves are estimated at 17.5 trillion cubic meters of gas or nine percent of total global reserves, which puts Turkmenistan on the fourth position in this field after Iran, Russia and Qatar.
