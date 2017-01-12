CIS mission observing presidential ca...

CIS mission observing presidential campaign in Turkmenistan

Read more: Today.Az

The CIS observation mission, which arrived at the invitation of Turkmenistan due to the presidential election to be held Feb. 12 in the country, has started its work, the Turkmen government said in a message. The CIS observation mission will work on the basis of the generally accepted international standards, without interfering in the internal affairs of Turkmenistan, according to the message.

Chicago, IL

