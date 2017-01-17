Baku to host discussions on Caspian Sea legal status

The ad hoc working group tasked to develop a convention on the Caspian Sea's legal status will hold a session in Baku in late January, Khalaf Khalafov, Azerbaijani deputy foreign minister, told reporters in Baku Jan. 20. The Caspian littoral states - Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan and Iran - signed a Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea in November 2003. Russia and Kazakhstan signed an agreement on the delimitation of the northern part of the Caspian Sea in order to exercise sovereign rights for subsoil use in July 1998.

