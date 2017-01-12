Baku meeting of special working group on Caspian legal status wraps up

The 48th meeting of the special working group for drafting a convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea at the level of deputy foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral states ended in Baku on January 26. The meeting participants discussed and agreed on provisions on determination of the sovereignty, jurisdiction, security, territorial waters and fishing zones, methodology for definition of the main lines, division of the sea bottom and earth's interior, passing of ship through territorial waters, as well as laying cables and pipelines.

