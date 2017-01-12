Ashgabat hosts press conference on As...

Ashgabat hosts press conference on Asian Games

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector On January 18, 2017 at the Olympic village in Ashgabat the press conference was organized dedicated to the V Asian Games indoors and martial arts, to be held from 17 to 27 September 2017 at the capital of Turkmenistan, Turkmen Embassy in Baku reported. The press conference was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the State Committee of Turkmenistan for Sport, the Executive Committee for the preparation of V Asian Games and the National Olympic Committee of Turkmenistan.

