17:56 Iran to sue Turkmengaz for halting gas exports

The National Iranian Gas Company will sue the Turkmengaz Company for halting exports to Iran, NICG Chief Hamidreza Araqi announced on Tuesday, Fars news agency reports. He went on to say that contrary to the minute which was inked between NIGC and Trkmengaz in closing days of 2016, the Turkmen side terminated gas exports to Iran on the first day of 2017.

