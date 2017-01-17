17:26 Turkmenistan, China celebrate 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations

A joint concert of artists of Turkmenistan and China was held at the Turkmen National Music and Drama Theater named after Magtymguly in celebration of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Welcoming the concert participants and spectators, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Turkmenistan Sun Weidong noted that the deep roots of friendship between the two peoples date back over two thousand years, when the two countries were connected by the Great Silk Road.

