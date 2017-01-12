17:02 Turkmenistan declares 2017 as Y...

17:02 Turkmenistan declares 2017 as Year of Health and Inspiration

President Gurbanguly Berdymuhamedov declared 2017 as Year of Health and Inspiration, the state news agency of Turkmenistan said. Encouragement and support of important social projects, including involvement of children into sports, education of civic consciousness and patriotism, moral development of growing generation are among the main objectives of the Year of Health and Inspiration.

