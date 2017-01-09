16:51 Turkmen national beaten in Ista...

16:51 Turkmen national beaten in Istanbul after mistakenly taken as Reina night club attacker

Friday Jan 6 Read more: AkiPress

A national of Turkmenistan was beaten by residents of Instanbul's Pendik district, whom they took for a suspected assailant on the Reina night club on New Year night, reports Dogan. He was then brought to a police station, where it was found out that he was not a wanted terrorist.

Chicago, IL

