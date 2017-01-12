12:57 TAPI project contract signed in Ashgabat
A contract for development of pre-project documentation and provision of services for project management and technical supervision for the Afghanistan-Pakistan stretch of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline was held at the headquarters of the oil and gas complex of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat. The contract was signed by TAPI Pipeline Company Limited and ILF Beratende Ingenieure GmbH.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner...
|Sep '16
|FREE TATARSTAN
|6
|Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD...
|5
|Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Pro Belarus
|1
|Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Rico
|1
|'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|servoslaves
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC