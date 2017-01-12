12:57 TAPI project contract signed in...

12:57 TAPI project contract signed in Ashgabat

9 hrs ago

A contract for development of pre-project documentation and provision of services for project management and technical supervision for the Afghanistan-Pakistan stretch of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline was held at the headquarters of the oil and gas complex of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat. The contract was signed by TAPI Pipeline Company Limited and ILF Beratende Ingenieure GmbH.

Chicago, IL

