12:22 Turkmenistan halts gas supply to Iran

1 hr ago

Turkmenistan has cut its gas supplies to Iran in an unexpected move one day after the two neighboring countries announced they had reached an agreement to continue their gas cooperation for at least 5 years, reports Shana news agency. Reacting to the move by the national gas company of Turkmenistan, Turkmengaz, the National Iranian Gas Company issued a statement on Sunday: Please be informed that: The National Iranian Gas Company and Trkmengaz signed a gas deal some 20 years ago for supply of a part of the gas consumed in Iran's northern provinces by the Turkmen company.

Chicago, IL

