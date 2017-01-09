09:09 EBRD finances first PVC profile maker in Turkmenistan

09:09 EBRD finances first PVC profile...

EBRD finances first PVC profile maker in Turkmenistan

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is continuing to support private small and medium-sized enterprises in Turkmenistan by enabling one such company to expand into a new sector. Ak Gap, a manufacturer of plastic PET pre-forms which are used for the production of plastic beverage bottles, has been successfully growing with the help of EBRD financing and advice.

