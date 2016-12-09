Turkmenistan to head International Fund for Saving Aral Sea
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree to address issues related to the upcoming chairmanship of Turkmenistan at the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea in 2017-2019, the Turkmen government said in a message.
