Turkmenistan to head International Fund for Saving Aral Sea

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree to address issues related to the upcoming chairmanship of Turkmenistan at the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea in 2017-2019, the Turkmen government said in a message.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.