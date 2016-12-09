Turkmenistan to chair Int'l Energy Ch...

Turkmenistan to chair Int'l Energy Charter in 2017

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov ordered to create an organizing committee to hold international activities in the country and abroad related to the presidency of Turkmenistan in the Energy Charter Conference in 2017, the Turkmen government said in a message Dec. 24. Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry, together with the International Energy Charter, was instructed to develop the concept of Turkmenistan's presidency in the Energy Charter Conference in 2017, as well as the agenda and program of the upcoming international events.

