Turkmenistan Suspends Visa-Free Travel For Kazakh Border Residents

Wednesday Dec 21

Officials from Kazakhstan's western Manghystau region said on December 21 that Turkmenistan had tightened security along the border but did not give any reasons for the move. Residents of Kazakhstan's Manghystau region are normally allowed to visit Turkmenistan's Balkan region without a visa for a period of five days.

Chicago, IL

