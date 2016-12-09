Turkmenistan spends over $5B on construction in 2016
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector They include the Ashgabat International Airport, the first phase of the Asian International Railway Corridor , a high-capacity power plant in the country's Lebap region, a building complex of the University of Engineering Technologies of Turkmenistan named after Oguz Khan and other facilities.
