Turkmenistan: Presiden's Book Include...

Turkmenistan: Presiden's Book Included in School Curriculum

Wednesday Dec 14

Turkmenistan's education ministry has revived a practice from the days of the late President Saparmurat Niyazov to make the current leader's written work a mandatory text in schools. Passages and quotations from "The Fount of Wisdom" by Gurbanguly Berdymukhmedov are now to be included in the school curriculum, according to a report by the foreign-based Chronicles of Turkmenistan.

Chicago, IL

