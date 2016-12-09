Turkmenistan: Presiden's Book Included in School Curriculum

Turkmenistan's education ministry has revived a practice from the days of the late President Saparmurat Niyazov to make the current leader's written work a mandatory text in schools. Passages and quotations from "The Fount of Wisdom" by Gurbanguly Berdymukhmedov are now to be included in the school curriculum, according to a report by the foreign-based Chronicles of Turkmenistan.

