Turkmenistan preparing for presidential election

Campaigning continues for the presidential election in Turkmenistan, scheduled for Feb. 12, 2017, the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Turkmenistan reported Dec. 20. The Turkmen MPs with the assistance of the Central Election Commission are holding meetings in Ashgabat and the administrative centers in the country's regions. Heads of ministries and departments, regional administrations, local government bodies, the Democratic Party, the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, the Agrarian Party, representatives of public organizations and associations, as well as law enforcement officials are invited to participate in these events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.