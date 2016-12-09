Turkmenistan preparing for presidenti...

Turkmenistan preparing for presidential election

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Trend

Campaigning continues for the presidential election in Turkmenistan, scheduled for Feb. 12, 2017, the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Turkmenistan reported Dec. 20. The Turkmen MPs with the assistance of the Central Election Commission are holding meetings in Ashgabat and the administrative centers in the country's regions. Heads of ministries and departments, regional administrations, local government bodies, the Democratic Party, the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, the Agrarian Party, representatives of public organizations and associations, as well as law enforcement officials are invited to participate in these events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... Sep '16 FREE TATARSTAN 6
News Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 2
News Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15) Jul '15 IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD... 5
News Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15) Apr '15 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pro Belarus 1
News Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14) Dec '14 Rico 1
News 'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14) Sep '14 servoslaves 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,597 • Total comments across all topics: 277,269,665

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC