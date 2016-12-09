Turkmenistan planning new projects in gas, chemical industry
Active work is underway in Turkmenistan on the development and research of new directions in the gas and chemical industry, according to the report by Chairman of the Turkmengaz State Concern Ashirguli Begliyev read at the conference "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan 2016" . It is planned to build facilities for production of linear low density polyethylene from natural gas, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride and other chemical products in the Balkan region of Turkmenistan as well as ethanolamine, ethylene glycol and liquefied petroleum gas in the country's Dashoguz province, and also a plant for production of synthetic liquid fuel from natural gas near Ashgabat.
