Turkmenistan joining ICAO Public Key Directory

Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has given instructions to the State Migration Service to ensure the realization of measures related to the country's accession to the International Civil Aviation Organization's Public Key Directory , the Turkmen government said in a message Dec. 27. Under the document, the decision was made in order to guarantee the security of citizens' rights to travel abroad and enter Turkmenistan, to simplify passing of biometric passport holders through passport control at checkpoints open for international traffic, etc.

