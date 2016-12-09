Turkmenistan increases LNG production

Tuesday Dec 20

Turkmenistan, the country with tremendous gas resources, has increased the production of liquefied gas. Turkmengas state concern, the biggest production and economic complex of the country, has produced 128,800 tons of LNG since early 2016, while the figure is higher than the one fixed in the target plan for the period.

