Turkmenistan, Bangladesh interested i...

Turkmenistan, Bangladesh interested in energy co-op

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The energy cooperation prospects between Turkmenistan and Bangladesh were discussed during a meeting with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Bangladesh to Turkmenistan Mahbur Rahman in the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message Dec. 21. According to the message, the sides also stressed that Turkmenistan and Bangladesh have all the possibilities to intensify partnership in agriculture, textile industry, political, trade-economic spheres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... Sep '16 FREE TATARSTAN 6
News Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 2
News Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15) Jul '15 IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD... 5
News Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15) Apr '15 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pro Belarus 1
News Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14) Dec '14 Rico 1
News 'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14) Sep '14 servoslaves 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,050 • Total comments across all topics: 277,346,129

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC