Turkmen President Berdymukhammedov Nominated For New Term

Turkmenistan's dominant party has nominated incumbent President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov as its candidate in the tightly controlled Central Asian nation's February 12 presidential election. The December 14 nomination by the Democratic Party strongly signals that Berdymukhammedov, as expected, will be elected to a new term as president in the isolated, natural-gas-rich former Soviet republic.

