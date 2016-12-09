Turkmen President Berdymukhammedov No...

Turkmen President Berdymukhammedov Nominated For New Term

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Weekday Magazine

Turkmenistan's dominant party has nominated incumbent President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov as its candidate in the tightly controlled Central Asian nation's February 12 presidential election. The December 14 nomination by the Democratic Party strongly signals that Berdymukhammedov, as expected, will be elected to a new term as president in the isolated, natural-gas-rich former Soviet republic.

