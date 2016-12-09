Turkmen Agrarian Party nominates pres...

Turkmen Agrarian Party nominates presidential candidate

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Agrarian Party of Turkmenistan has nominated Durdigilich Orazov, chairman of the Mary regional committee of the party, as a candidate for the upcoming presidential election in the country, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service reported.

