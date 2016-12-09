Shrinking exports spell trouble for T...

Shrinking exports spell trouble for Turkmenistan

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: The Economist

WHEN the price of natural gas was high, Turkmenistan raked in $10bn a year from exports-a tidy sum for a country of 5m people. Most of it went on the grandiose schemes of Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, the authoritarian president and self-proclaimed "Protector", or was distributed to his cronies.

Chicago, IL

