PM's flight glitch: 2 suspended Biman...

PM's flight glitch: 2 suspended Biman officials remanded

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: The Daily Star

Two suspended staff of Biman Bangladesh are placed on a seven-day remand on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 in a case filed over the technical glitch caused a Biman flight carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to make an emergency landing in Turkmenistan. STAR file photo Two suspended staff of Biman Bangladesh Airlines were placed on a seven-day remand in a case filed over the technical glitch caused a Biman flight carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to make an emergency landing in Turkmenistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... Sep '16 FREE TATARSTAN 6
News Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 2
News Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15) Jul '15 IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD... 5
News Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15) Apr '15 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pro Belarus 1
News Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14) Dec '14 Rico 1
News 'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14) Sep '14 servoslaves 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,187 • Total comments across all topics: 277,501,395

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC