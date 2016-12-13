MP urges Zarif to retaliate against Turkmenistan over gas dispute
An Iranian lawmaker has urged Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to take retaliatory measures against Turkmenistan for setting precondition for signing a new gas deal, Mehr news agency reported. "The foreign minister should take immediate action against Turkmenistan in this regard," said Ardeshir Nourian, representative of Shahrekord, in the parliament.
