MP urges Zarif to retaliate against Turkmenistan over gas dispute

Saturday Dec 31 Read more: Tehran Times

An Iranian lawmaker has urged Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to take retaliatory measures against Turkmenistan for setting precondition for signing a new gas deal, Mehr news agency reported. "The foreign minister should take immediate action against Turkmenistan in this regard," said Ardeshir Nourian, representative of Shahrekord, in the parliament.

