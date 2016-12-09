Glitch in PM's Plane: Three more Biman engrs suspended

Three more engineers of Biman Bangladesh Airlines were suspended yesterday for their negligence in duty that led to the emergency landing of the November 27 flight carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Budapest. The decision to suspend Debesh Chowdhury, chief engineer ; SA Siddique, chief engineer and Billal Hossain, principal engineer, was made on the basis of a detailed probe report of the committee formed by the national carrier, said Shakil Meraj, general manager of Biman' public relations department.

