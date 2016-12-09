Glitch in Bangladesh PM plane: Committee submits report

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Dec. 18 : The Civil Aviation Ministry committee investigating the cause behind the technical glitch in the Biman special flight carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Hungary on November 27 submitted its report on Sunday. [NK World] A primary probe by Biman already found that the VVIP flight carrying the Prime Minister made the emergency landing at Ashgabat International Airport in Turkmenistan after a loose-nut had caused leakage of engine oil lowering the pressure of engine No 1 of the Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft, reports the Daily Star.

