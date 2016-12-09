Caspian Sea legal status issues mostl...

Caspian Sea legal status issues mostly agreed upon: Azerbaijan

Read more: Trend

Issues regarding the draft convention on the Caspian Sea's legal status have been mostly agreed upon, Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov told reporters in Baku Dec. 27. "We expect them to be fully agreed upon until the next summit of heads of Caspian states in Astana," Khalafov said. He said a special group should work out these issues before the meeting of foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral states.

