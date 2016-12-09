bassador of Bangladesh presents his c...

bassador of Bangladesh presents his credentials to Turkmen parliament speaker

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AkiPress

Mejlis Chairperson Nurberdiyeva received the copies of credentials of Ambassador of Bangladesh to Turkmenistan Majibur Rahman Bhuyan at the instruction of President Berdymuhamedov, reports the state news agency of Turkmenistan. Having expressed the gratitude for warm welcome, Majibur Rahman Bhuyan conveyed the greetings of the high officials of his country to President Gurbanguly Berdymuhamedov and assured that he would make all efforts as Ambassador of Bangladesh for the development of the bilateral ties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... Sep '16 FREE TATARSTAN 6
News Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 2
News Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15) Jul '15 IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD... 5
News Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15) Apr '15 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pro Belarus 1
News Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14) Dec '14 Rico 1
News 'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14) Sep '14 servoslaves 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,776 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,980

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC