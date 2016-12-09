bassador of Bangladesh presents his credentials to Turkmen parliament speaker

Mejlis Chairperson Nurberdiyeva received the copies of credentials of Ambassador of Bangladesh to Turkmenistan Majibur Rahman Bhuyan at the instruction of President Berdymuhamedov, reports the state news agency of Turkmenistan. Having expressed the gratitude for warm welcome, Majibur Rahman Bhuyan conveyed the greetings of the high officials of his country to President Gurbanguly Berdymuhamedov and assured that he would make all efforts as Ambassador of Bangladesh for the development of the bilateral ties.

