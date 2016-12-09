bassador of Bangladesh presents his credentials to Turkmen parliament speaker
Mejlis Chairperson Nurberdiyeva received the copies of credentials of Ambassador of Bangladesh to Turkmenistan Majibur Rahman Bhuyan at the instruction of President Berdymuhamedov, reports the state news agency of Turkmenistan. Having expressed the gratitude for warm welcome, Majibur Rahman Bhuyan conveyed the greetings of the high officials of his country to President Gurbanguly Berdymuhamedov and assured that he would make all efforts as Ambassador of Bangladesh for the development of the bilateral ties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner...
|Sep '16
|FREE TATARSTAN
|6
|Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD...
|5
|Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Pro Belarus
|1
|Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Rico
|1
|'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|servoslaves
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC