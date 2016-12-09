Ashgabat, Warsaw hold foreign ministr...

Ashgabat, Warsaw hold foreign ministries consultations

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Ashgabat hosted a meeting between the heads of consular services of foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and Poland, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message Dec. 19. During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on prospects of bilateral cooperation. The two countries hold negotiations on intensification of cooperation in such promising areas as energy, textile industry, agriculture, high technologies and tourism.

