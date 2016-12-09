Ashgabat opens air communication with...

Ashgabat opens air communication with Kazan

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkmenistan's national air carrier Turkmenistan Airlines started to carry out regular passenger flights on the route Ashgabat-Kazan-Ashgabat from Dec. 14. It was previously reported that it is also planned to launch flights to Tehran and Milan in the near future. The biggest international airport of Central Asia was put into operation in September 2016 in Turkmenistan's capital.

