Ashgabat hosts OSCE seminar in energy infrastructure protection

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Fifteen law-enforcement officials and energy experts from Turkmenistan discussed best practices in the area of critical energy infrastructure protection at an OSCE-organized seminar that concluded in Ashgabat today, said the OSCE in a message. International experts elaborated on electricity transmission and presented examples of projects on electricity grids run by international institutions, such as the European Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.