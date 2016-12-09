Ashgabat hosts OSCE seminar in energy...

Ashgabat hosts OSCE seminar in energy infrastructure protection

Tuesday Dec 20

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Fifteen law-enforcement officials and energy experts from Turkmenistan discussed best practices in the area of critical energy infrastructure protection at an OSCE-organized seminar that concluded in Ashgabat today, said the OSCE in a message. International experts elaborated on electricity transmission and presented examples of projects on electricity grids run by international institutions, such as the European Commission.

