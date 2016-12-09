17:26 Central Election Commission of Turkmenistan registers 5 more presidential candidates
The Central Election Commission of Turkmenistan on December 26 has registered 5 more presidential candidates. Nine candidates were registered so far to run in the presidential election scheduled for February 12, 2017, the state news agency of Turkmenistan said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner...
|Sep '16
|FREE TATARSTAN
|6
|Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD...
|5
|Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Pro Belarus
|1
|Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Rico
|1
|'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|servoslaves
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC