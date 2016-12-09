17:26 Central Election Commission of ...

17:26 Central Election Commission of Turkmenistan registers 5 more presidential candidates

The Central Election Commission of Turkmenistan on December 26 has registered 5 more presidential candidates. Nine candidates were registered so far to run in the presidential election scheduled for February 12, 2017, the state news agency of Turkmenistan said.

Chicago, IL

