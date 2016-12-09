16:59 Turkmenistan launches regular d...

16:59 Turkmenistan launches regular direct flights to capital of Tatarstan

"Turkmenistan" Air Carrier of the State National Service "Turkmenhowayollary" has carried out the first passenger flight from Ashgabat to Kazan , marking the opening of regular air flights between Turkmenistan and the capital city of the Republic of Tatarstan. Modern aircrafts will fly from Ashgabat to the city on Volga river on the third and seventh days of the week.

