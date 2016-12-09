14:15 Retired American professional g...

14:15 Retired American professional golfer designing, building golf course in Turkmenistan

Retired American professional golfer Nicklaus has been designing and building golf courses around the world for the last four decades, and most of his work has been overseas during the last 10 years. But his latest project in Turkmenistan is as intriguing as any of them, reports Golf News.

