13:10 Belarus to complete construction of Garlyk mining factory in Turkmenistan next year
Belarus intends to complete construction of the Garlyk mining and processing factory by 31 March 2017, reports BelTA. The project was discussed at the meeting of Ambassador of Belarus to Turkmenistan Oleg Tabanyukhov with Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan, co-chairman of the Belarusian-Turkmen intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation Batyr Ereshov.
